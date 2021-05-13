Assam NRC Co-ordinator Moves SC Seeking Reverification Of Final List; Claims Anomalies

Tackling a major poll agenda in Assam, the state coordinator for the National Registry of Citizens (NRC) on Thursday, has approached the Supreme Court seeking a comprehensive and time-bound re-verification of draft NRC and the supplementary list of NRC. In a plea in the Supreme Court, the Assam co-ordinator claimed that there were some 'glaring anomalies of serious nature' in the process as there has been no back-end verification in the preparation of electoral rolls. While the NRC Final list was released in August 2019, the state is yet to officially notify those excluded from the list.

Assam NRC coordinator approaches SC, seeks re-verification

The Assam NRC coordinator stated, "Out of names of 40,07,719 persons excluded from the Draft NRC, about 3,93,975 persons did not file any claims and therefore their names are excluded. After sample checks of those who did not file claims, 50,695 persons were apparently eligible for inclusion in the NRC. Moreover, 7,770 persons are from Originally Inhabitants category and 42,925 persons are from Persons from other States," in its SC plea. CM Himanta Biswa Sarma had promised a re-verification after the Final NRC list excluded 19 lakh individuals - of which 7 lakh were Muslims and others were mainly Hindus.

The final NRC list

On August 31, 2019, the National Registry of Citizens (NRC) state coordinator's office released the final NRC list. 3,11,21,004 Assam residents have been found eligible, while 19,06,657 Assam residents have been found ineligible. The exclusion includes the number of people who did not submit their papers to the NRC authorities. The 19 lakh exclusion is a major decrease from the over 40 lakh excluded in the second draft published on July 2018.

The state coordinator stated that those not satisfied with the outcome can file an appeal before Foreigners Tribunals. Moreover, the state govt assured that those excluded do not become a 'foreigner' and that the state would provide legal aid to needy people excluded by the NRC. The state also gave 120 days to the people who were excluded to appeal to the tribunals, assuring that the number of tribunals had been increased to aid citizens. Those deemed 'foreigners' by the tribunals will be sent to detention camps. Amid the onslaught Coronavirus (COVID-19), Assam's NRC officials did not issue official notice rejecting the excluded population's citizenship. Without an official notice of rejection, these 19 lakh individuals cannot approach govt-appointed 'foreigners' tribunals to challenge the final list.

The final list had disappointed BJP and left most Bengali residents aghast. BJP's Assam Home Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had alleged that over 5 lakh Hindu Bengalis were excluded from the list and that they would be given citizenship by the state by 2021. Reports estimate that of the 19 lakh excluded -7 lakh were Muslims, which has led to Assam BJP, AASU oppose the process - leading to violent protests. Moreover, the BJP has batted for a nationwide NRC which has been vehemently opposed by most states.

What is NRC?

The NRC was first prepared in 1951 under the purview of the Census Act, 1948. In 2013, a special Supreme Court bench headed by Justices Ranjan Gogoi and Rohinton Fali Nariman ordered the State Government to carry out an updation process. This ended with the receipt of forms by the NRC authorities on 31 August 2015. The process under SC's supervision aimed at separating genuine Indian citizens from undocumented immigrants living in Assam and cost a staggering Rs 1,200 crore. As per NRC terms, a resident has to prove that they or their ancestors entered Assam before midnight on March 24, 1971.