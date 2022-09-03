Assam Police Busts Massive Drug Racket In Nagaon; One Arrested & 400 Kg Of Ganja Seized

In a major drug bust, the Assam Police along with the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) seized around 400 kg of ganja and arrested one person in the Nagaon district on Friday. The drug bust was carried out after the police received specific inputs about drug distribution in the area.

The arrested person has been identified as Hasan Ali, said to be the kingpin of ganja distribution in the district.

According to the police, on the basis of the inputs, a combined team of police and CRPF launched the search operation at Nagaon town and later seized the ganja from the house of Hasan Ali.

Speaking on the same, Superintendent of Police (SP), Nagaon, Leena Doley said that the accused had brought the contraband from Dimapur in Nagaland and further distributed it in the Nagaon district.

“Today under the leadership of the Officer-in-Charge of Nagaon police station, we have successfully detected about 400 kg of ganja from the house of Hasan Ali. As per our information, he is the main distributor of ganja in Nagaon. He brings the contraband from Dimapur in Nagaland and he distributes this from his home. We have recovered and seized the ganja. Our drive against drugs and NDPS items is going on. It is a big haul,” Doley told ANI.

Assam Police toughens grip over drug peddlers

In a few recent incidents, the police seized several drug consignments as well. Earlier on Thursday, a huge quantity of contraband drugs worth Rs 12 lakh was seized by the police followed by which two drug peddlers were arrested in the Karimganj district.

A team of Karimganj district police led by Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Gitartha Dev Sarma launched a secret operation and intercepted a four-wheeler in the Bhanga area of Karimganj and seized 131 grams of heroin and three packets of Yaba tablets weighing about 66 grams from the vehicle.

Police also seized the vehicle and apprehended two drug peddlers identified as Ahmedur Rahman and Kazi Alauddin.

Prior to that, on August 2, narcotics worth Rs 15 crore were seized from Assam's Karbi Anglong district, while three drug smugglers were apprehended.

Similarly last month, the Assam Police seized 92.550 kg of ganja and arrested one person identified as Koilash Das.

