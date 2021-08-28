'Assam Police May Have Provoked Mob On Attack Us,' Alleges Injured Meghalaya DSP

Meghalaya's Deputy Superintendent of Police Firoz Rahman, who was severely injured in a mob attack at the Assam border, claimed on Saturday that the Assam Police did not help him when he was assaulted and the ambush may have been instigated by its personnel.

Posted in Meghalaya's Ri-Bhoi district, Rahman was sent on Wednesday to oversee the situation at Umlaper, after the locals gheraoed a camp set up by the Assam Police.

"Acting on information that some trouble is brewing in the area, my team and I immediately left for that place. On reaching the disputed area, they (the mob) allowed us to enter but while coming back they blocked the road," he told PTI.

Rahman said he expected the Assam Police to provide cover during the attack but they did not respond to the calls for help.

"They (Assam Police) were there but they did not respond to our calls for help. Local boys started assaulting us. The Nepalis and Karbi people came and started attacking me and my driver," he said.

At present, the DSP is recuperating at a private hospital in Shillong.

On Tuesday, a team of the Ri-Bhoi Police and a contingent from Assam reached Umlaper after angry residents, mostly Khasis, dismantled a police camp set up in the area after two boys were allegedly beaten up the night before. Rahman and his team were sent to the area again on Wednesday following reports of fresh trouble. It was at that time that they were attacked.

"They started assaulting us and my driver was thrown into the nearby paddy field. I somehow managed to run away. If I hadn't run away, they would've killed me!" he said.

"There was no provocation from our side. In fact, the same people talked nicely to us on Tuesday. But on Wednesday, they assaulted us. I think some Assam Police personnel may have provoked the crowd since they didn't come when we sought their help," the DSP added.

'Assam Police came prepared for attack'

He also pointed out that the Assam Police personnel were in full gear during the mob attack. He questioned their intentions behind wearing bulletproof jackets if they were not apprehending any trouble.

"We tried to escape from the area but they (the mob) blocked our vehicle with some other vehicle. They hit me with a stone, and I got five-six stitches. My driver was also badly injured," the police officer said.

Assam and Meghalaya have at least 12 border flashpoints, including Umlaper. Respective Chief Ministers Himanta Biswa Sarma and Conrad K Sangma have jointly agreed to resolve the long-pending border issue between the two states, having met twice this year.

(With inputs from agency)