Assam Police Nab Another Person With AQIS-ABT Links From Bongaigaon; 4th Arrest In A Week

As the Assam Police continues to take action against the Al-Qaida network across the state, another person linked with Al-Qaeda Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) and Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT) was arrested on Friday from Bongaigaon district. This is the fourth arrest made in connection with the crackdown in the state.

According to the police, the man identified as Hafizur Rahman Mufti was a teacher at a madrasa and was arrested from the Jogighopa area in Bongaigaon. Speaking to ANI, VV Rakesh Reddy, Superintendent of Police of Goalpara district revealed that this is the fourth arrest made in connection with the AQIS/ABT within a week.

Earlier on Thursday, the police had arrested the third person in the case. The man identified as Abdus Subhan who was also arrested in the same area is said to have close links with the two Imams who were earlier arrested in the case.

The arrest of two Imams in the Al-Qaeda connection

Earlier on Saturday, the Goalpara district police had arrested two Imams linked with Al-Qaeda Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) and Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT) from the lower Assam division. The two accused were identified as Abdus Subhan, Imam of Tinkunia Shantipur Mosque, and Jalaluddin Sheikh, Imam of Tilapara Natun Mosque.

The two were later interrogated following which it was revealed that the suspects organised a Dharma Sabha in December 2019 at the Sundarpur Tilapara Madrassa, Matia PS where many Bangladeshi nationals with linkages to AQIS were invited as guest speakers.

Additionally, they were involved in providing logistic support as well as sheltering many absconding Bangladeshi nationals. The detained people also confessed to being members of AQIS and recruited Ansars/Sleeper Cells. Also, their active links have been found to the Barpeta and Morigaon modules of the AQIS/Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT). This came weeks after the Morigaon district administration took down the Jamiul Huda Madrasa in the Moirabari area.

