Assam Police Nabs 2 Linked To Terror Outfits AQIS & ABT From Barpeta; Six Held So Far

In an anti-terror operation, two persons linked to global terror outfits, including Al-Qaeda in Indian sub-continent (AQIS) and Bangladesh-based Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT), were arrested from Assam's Barpeta on Monday. Both the arrested accused have been identified as Akbar Ali and Abul Kalam Azad, informed Barpeta SP Amitava Sinha. A total of six arrests have been made in connection with the crackdown in the state.

She further said that Assam police has also conducted an eviction drive in a Madrasa in Barpeta as it was illegally constructed on the government land and also has links with the two arrested accused. This development comes three days after a man identified as Hafizur Rahman Mufti was arrested from the Jogighopa area in Bongaigaon. Republic TV has learnt that the Assam police will complete its preliminary action and hand over the case to National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Assam | Arrested accused linked with the AQIS/ABT in Barpeta district have been identified as Akbar Ali and Abul Kalam Azad by the police

Assam Police's major crackdown

On August 20, the Goalpara district police arrested two Imams linked with Al-Qaeda Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) and Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT) from the lower Assam division. The two accused were identified as Abdus Subhan, Imam of Tinkunia Shantipur Mosque, and Jalaluddin Sheikh, Imam of Tilapara Natun Mosque. Both were later interrogated following which it was revealed that the suspects organised a Dharma Sabha in December 2019 at the Sundarpur Tilapara Madrassa, Matia Police Station where many Bangladeshi nationals with linkages to AQIS were invited as guest speakers.

Following this the third arrest of a man identified as Abdus Subhan was made on August 25 and fourth accused Hafizur Rahman Mufti was arrested on August 26.

Additionally, they were involved in providing logistic support as well as sheltering many absconding Bangladeshi nationals. The detained people also confessed to being members of AQIS and recruited Ansars/Sleeper Cells. Also, their active links have been found to the Barpeta and Morigaon modules of the AQIS/Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT). This came weeks after the Morigaon district administration took down the Jamiul Huda Madrasa.

