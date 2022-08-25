Assam Police Says Al-Qaeda Brainwashed, Recruited Several People From State's Remote Areas

After Assam police arrested two Islamic clerics (Imams) for their alleged involvement in radicalising Muslim youths in the state and having links with terror outfit Al-Qaeda in Indian Subcontinent (AQIS), police on Thursday accessed some crucial information about the Al-Qaeda's activities in the state.

According to an ANI report, a top Assam police official stated that six Bangladeshi terrorists infiltrated Assam a few years ago, and targeted residents of Char regions (the sandbars or small sandy islands) and some isolated locations with a majority Muslim population. According to intelligence obtained by the Assam police, Bangladeshi terrorists associated with AQIS/ABT (Ansarullah Bangla Team) have recruited and brainwashed a large number of people in the state, ANI reported.

Notably, Assam police have arrested one of the six Bangladeshi terrorists affiliated with AQIS/ABT; the other five are still at large, and police are carrying out searches to nab them.

Two Islamic clerics with AQIS links arrested in Assam

On August 20, Assam police took two Imams into their custody from Goalpara district for having links with the AQIS terror outfit. The accused who were arrested on the next day have been identified as Abdus Subhan, Imam of Tinkunia Shantipur Mosque under Mornoi police station and Jalaluddin Sheikh, Imam of Tilapara Natun Mosque under Matia police station in Goalpara district.

According to the police, both the arrested Imams have been engaged in radicalising youths and in jihadi activities for the last three to four years. “We have also found that they have links with several jihadis arrested in the state earlier and another who was apprehended in West Bengal,'' SP Goalpara VV Rakesh Reddy Reddy told reporters on Monday.

Adding further he said, ''Jalaluddin had organised a religious congregation at Tilapara Sundarpara which was addressed by several speakers from Bangladesh who have been identified as jihadis and their speeches had contents related to such activities... The police have seized several books, posters and a mobile phone used to contact jihadis in Bangladesh from the two men."

The SP of Goalpara district added that they have established a special interrogation squad and are working to compile as much information as they can. Additionally, he disclosed that there may be the possibility of some more arrests soon.

(With inputs from ANI/PTI)