Assam Police Seize 1480 Kg Of Marijuana From Goods Carrier In Karimganj; Driver Detained

In a big development, Assam Police on Saturday seized e have seized 1480 kilograms of marijuana from a goods carrier and apprehended its driver. It is learned that 1480 Kg of the narcotic substance was packed in 74 small packets which were seized from a goods carrier coming from a neighbouring state at Churaibari WP, Karimganj.

In May, Assam Police had seized Ganja weighing 1183 Kg from a truck in the Karimganj district along the Assam- Tripura border. The Police had arrested two including a driver in connection to the marijuana recovery.

NCB Mumbai Seizes 864 Kg Of Codeine-based Cough Syrup In Thane

In a continued fight against narcotics, drug smuggling and peddlers in Mumbai, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Saturday, May 22, 864 Kg (8640 bottles) of Codeine-based Cough Syrup at Bhiwandi, Thane. Two people have been detained and one Bolero Pickup and a two-wheeler have been seized in connection to the drug recovery.

Based on an input received, a team of NCB, Mumbai laid surveillance at Agra-Mumbai Highway near Bhivandi and intercepted a Bolero Pickup. After searching the vehicle, a total of 864 Kg (8640 bottles) of Codeine-based cough syrup were found systematically stuffed in 60 boxes in the vehicle.

As per the preliminary investigation, the carrier revealed details of the receiver, following which a trap was laid to nab the receiver. He was apprehended after a brief on-foot chase of approx 2 km.

It was learned that the CBCS was meant for supply for non-prescribed and intoxicating purposes in various parts of Mumbai and Thane. NCB Mumbai has registered the case in Crime No 16/2022. Further investigation into the case is underway.

