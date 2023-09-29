Assam: Police Seize Huge Quantity Of Contraband Items, Two Drug Peddlers Arrested In Karbi

Assam Police apprehended two drug peddlers and seized 575gm heroin in Karbi Anglong district on Friday. As per cops, the arrest was made on Thursday and the drug traffickers have been identified as Nur Uddin and Azhar Uddin.

Based on reliable inputs, a team from Khatkhati police station under the supervision of the Additional Superintendent of Police (Security) of Karbi Anglong district on Thursday launched an operation and intercepted a vehicle.

A senior police official of Karbi Anglong district said, "During the search police team recovered 45 boxes of soap cases of heroin weighing 575 gram from the vehicle. Police also arrested two drug traffickers."

A case has also been lodged in connection with this.

Similar incidents of drug seizure

On September 25, Karbi Anglong district police apprehended one person named Samsul Haque and recovered 47 soap boxes of heroin weighing 583.08gm.

And on September 23, a drug peddler was held, and a large quantity of contraband drugs from his possession in Cachar district was seized, as per officials.

The approximated value of the seized contraband drugs was Rs 2 crore, they said. As per the police, the accused was identified as Azad Uddin Barlaskar (31).

