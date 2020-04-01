Assam Police Urges People To Refrain From April Fools Day Pranks Related To COVID-19

The Assam Police on Tuesday has warned pranksters against hoaxes around the coronavirus on April Fool’s Day. Taking to Twitter, the Police urged people to refrain from pranks and messages related to COVID-19 pandemic to avoid panic situations.

In view of #CoronaVirus, we request everyone to refrain from sharing #Covid19 related #AprilFoolsDay pranks & messages, which may create confusion in the minds of people.



In these difficult times, any attempt to trivialise the situation can lead to panic. #StayHomeSaveMankind pic.twitter.com/9a2r9q9QAE — Assam Police (@assampolice) March 31, 2020

Earlier, Assam Police had announced a series of helpline numbers across all districts, in addition to a central control room facility to address issues arising out of the prevalent situation. For 34 districts and sub-divisions across the state, the Assam Police released a batch of landline, mobile, WhatsApp and toll-free numbers, besides that of the district disaster management authorities.

We have set up dedicated State-wise Helplines for people outside Assam.



Our WhatsApp Helpline, set up yesterday, received 16k+ messages, 90% from people outside, requesting to help them return, thus clogging the line.



We request those outside to contact us on the new numbers. pic.twitter.com/Jdwf5xsD6A — Assam Police (@assampolice) March 31, 2020

The WhatsApp number of the state-level central control room is 9435215029 and the central helpline numbers of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority are 1077, 1079 and 1070.

Maha govt warns pranksters

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Tuesday issued a stern warning against spreading fake news about coronavirus as part of April Fool's Day pranks, stating that it could trigger panic during the lockdown. The Maharashtra cybercrime has been asked to step up and take strict action against those who post fake or misleading information on social media platforms.

April Fools' Day is an annual custom on April 1, consisting of practical jokes and hoaxes. The player of the joke or hoax often exposes their action later by shouting "April fools" at the recipient. The recipients of these actions are called April fools. The first day of the month of April has its own charm. There is fun’ in the air and everyone is on a hunt to pull a prank on near and dear ones.

