Assam Police’s Narco-terror Crackdown Continues, 676 Gm Heroin Seized From Soap Cases

Abhishek Raval

As the mega crackdown on narco-terror continues in Assam, the Assam Police on Monday, October 31 intercepted a vehicle and seized 676 grams of Heroin from it. Notably, the Karbi Anglong Police just two days back seized 3.8 kgs of Morphine from Dilai Gate village in the district. 

On Monday, the police pulled over a vehicle and recovered over 676 grams of Heroin packaged in 52 soap cases. The Heroin was hidden in the vehicle’s sound box.

676 grams of Heroin packed in 52 soap cases

After the successful recovery, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted and appreciated the police and said, “@karimganjpolice intercepted a vehicle coming from a neighbouring  state and seized 676-gram Heroin packed in 52 soap cases, which were carefully packed inside baby wet wipes and stacked inside the sound box of the vehicle.”

Nagaon Police seize 3.22 grams of Heroin

In continued action against narco-terror in Assam, the Nagaon police on Sunday, October 30, recovered 3.22 grams of Heroin in 13 plastic vials. Additionally, two vehicles were also seized by the police. 

Just a day earlier on October 29, Assam CM had lauded the Karbi Anglong Police after they recovered 3.8 kg of Morphine in the district. He tweeted and said, “Many compliments to @assampolice for its continued efforts in eradicating the menace of drugs from society. Keep it up!.”

