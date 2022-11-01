Assam Police’s Narco-terror Crackdown Continues, 676 Gm Heroin Seized From Soap Cases

As the mega crackdown on narco-terror continues in Assam, the Assam Police on Monday, October 31 intercepted a vehicle and seized 676 grams of Heroin from it. Notably, the Karbi Anglong Police just two days back seized 3.8 kgs of Morphine from Dilai Gate village in the district.

On Monday, the police pulled over a vehicle and recovered over 676 grams of Heroin packaged in 52 soap cases. The Heroin was hidden in the vehicle’s sound box.

After the successful recovery, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted and appreciated the police and said, “@karimganjpolice intercepted a vehicle coming from a neighbouring state and seized 676-gram Heroin packed in 52 soap cases, which were carefully packed inside baby wet wipes and stacked inside the sound box of the vehicle.”

#AssamAgainstDrugs@karimganjpolice police intercepted a vehicle coming from a neighbouring state and seized 676 gram Heroin packed in 52 soap cases, which were carefully packed inside baby wet wipes and stacked inside sound box of the vehicle.



Great work @assampolice 👏 pic.twitter.com/RpIjl2FiBh — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) October 31, 2022

Thank you for the continuing guidance and encouragement Hon'ble CM Sir. We remain committed to the objective of #AssamAgainstDrugs under your leadership. @assampolice https://t.co/CCK9KZQitA — Karimganj Police (@karimganjpolice) October 31, 2022

Nagaon Police seize 3.22 grams of Heroin

In continued action against narco-terror in Assam, the Nagaon police on Sunday, October 30, recovered 3.22 grams of Heroin in 13 plastic vials. Additionally, two vehicles were also seized by the police.

Just a day earlier on October 29, Assam CM had lauded the Karbi Anglong Police after they recovered 3.8 kg of Morphine in the district. He tweeted and said, “Many compliments to @assampolice for its continued efforts in eradicating the menace of drugs from society. Keep it up!.”

#AssamAgainstDrugs



HUGE CATCH 👏👏



Great feat as @karbianglongpol seizes 3.8 kg Morphine at Dilai. Also apprehended two accused.



Many compliments to @assampolice for its continued efforts in eradicating the menace of drugs from society. Keep it up! @DGPAssamPolice pic.twitter.com/u3KzT9Wa8C — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) October 29, 2022

(Image: @himantabiswa - Twitter)