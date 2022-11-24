Assam: Reward Announced For Information Leading To Arrest Of Businessman’s Assailants

The Guwahati Police has announced a reward of Rs 2 lakh for information leading to the arrest of the murderers of businessman Ranjit Bora who was shot dead in the state capital three days ago.

The announcement was made by the Guwahati Police on Twitter on Wednesday.

The city police also stated that all information related to the case can be shared on WhatsApp number 6026901247 and the informant's identity will be kept secret.

On November 21, Bora was shot dead by two motorcycle-borne assailants, who fled the scene with over Rs 2 lakh cash that he carried for depositing in a bank. The gunmen shot him in the neck in Panjabari area of the city.

The deceased was a distributor of the West Assam Milk Producers' Co-operative Union Ltd.

Hours after the murder, both the Guwahati Police and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who also holds the Home portfolio, had claimed that the law enforcers could gather "some clues" and the arrest of the culprits was expected soon.

Countering the allegation of the absence of CCTV in the area, Sarma had also claimed that the entire crime was recorded in CCTVs of the locality.

"The problem is that the two attackers were wearing helmets and their bike did not have any number plate... Under smart policing, all the traffic points have been equipped with CCTVs and more areas will be covered soon," he had added.

Condemning the incident, opposition parties, including the Congress and the Trinamool Congress, had alleged that the killing exposed the hollowness of the state government’s claims that law and order is fine in the northeastern state.

Crimes were on the rise in every part of the state, they alleged.