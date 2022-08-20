Assam: Suspected Terrorist Linked To Ansarullah Bangla Team Arrested From Goalpara

In a major crackdown on terror, a suspected terrorist of Islamist Jihadi organization, Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT), was arrested from a mosque in the Goalpara district of Assam on Saturday, August 20.

The accused Abdus Subahan, who has been on the radar of the intelligence for some time now, has been finally detained from a mosque in Goalpara, where he was also serving as an Imam for the past two years, as per sources. He is also said to have been working as a teacher in a madrassa in the district.

Along with suspected jihadi, Abdus Subahan, his nephew has also been nabbed by the police on Saturday. As per sources, the elder brother of Abdus Subahan has surrendered to the investigating police team as well.

What is Ansarullah Bangla Team?

Terrorist group Ansarullah Bangla Team. which is also known as 'Ansarullah Islam' or 'Ansar Bangla' is a proscribed Islamic Jihadi organization in Bangladesh. The ABT is said to have slowly started to make inroads in the northeastern states of India along the Bangladesh border, particularly in Assam and Tripura.

According to the Terrorism Research & Analysis Consortium, the ABT is a Bangladeshi Islamic extremist group inspired by Al-Qaeda that began operations in 2007 under the name Jama'atul Muslemin and received funding from several NGOs. When funding dried up, the organization ceased to exist. But it reappeared in 2013 with the name ABT.

Al-Qaeda-linked terror module busted in Assam

Earlier on July 28, the Assam Police in a major crackdown nabbed 11 people with alleged links to terror outfits Al-Qaeda in India Subcontinent (AQIS) and Ansarullah Bangla (ABT). Following the arrests, several electronic devices and incriminating documents were seized from their possession.

As informed by GP Singh, Special DGP Law and Order, Border, Director V&AC, Assam, the people were detained from different locations across the state including Morigaon, Barpeta, Guwahati, and Goalpara districts. The success of detaining the 11 people was achieved after keeping a strong vigil, said Singh. "It’s an outcome of a long surveillance operation of Assam police and central agencies," GP Singh stated.