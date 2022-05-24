Assam Violence: Al Qaeda Links Suspected In Batadrava Police Station Attack, Says Minister

A jihadi terror group may have engineered the mob attack on the Batadrava police station in Assam, allegedly over a custodial death case, the state police said today. A preliminary investigation into the violence and arson at the police station in Nagaon district points to planning and mobilisation by an organised group, SP Leena Doley, told the media.

"We have studied video footage of the incident of arson and found that there is a design in the attack, a preparation and it's not just a reaction to the death of an accused. There was a proper mobilisation," he said.

Doley also hinted that a module of Bangladesh-based terror group Ansar-ul-Islam, which is a wing of the Al Qaeda in the Indian subcontinent, may have orchestrated the violence. "We have information of its growing influence in the Nagaon district," he said.

Elaborating on the investigation into the mob attack, which left 3 policemen injured, he said, "In the videos, we identified known criminals, drug dealers, and history sheeters. We suspect that they instigated the mob and also played a part in the arson with a motive to destroy case records. They could have been motivated by modules of jihadi-type groups. We have recovered arms and ammunition and several forged documents from their house."

Assam Minister claims 'clues of Al Qaeda link found'

Responding to claims of Al Qaeda links, Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika said, "Some clues have come out that Ansar-ul-Islam, which is linked to Al Qaeda is behind this incident. We are taking strict actions against them and making sure no such incident takes place in Assam. The investigation is still on."

Assam Police has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the Jihadi links into the violence that rocked Nagaon's Batadroba.

A mob attacked the police station on Friday and set fire to it, apparently to protest against the alleged custodial death of 39-year-old Safiqul Islam. The protesters alleged that Islam, a fish seller, was killed in custody after he failed to pay bribes to policemen. A total of 21 people have been taken into custody in this connection with the arson. Six of them have been arrested.

A day after the incident, bulldozers razed the homes of at least three people allegedly involved in the violence.