Assam: Violence Breaks Out During Final Phase Of KAAC Polls In West Karbi Anglong

Two polling booths were vandalised, and ballot boxes, papers were burnt as violence erupted in the Duar Amla constituency in West Karbi Anglong during the final phase of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) election on Wednesday. The police fired in the air to control a mob which vandalised polling booths during the KAAC election in Assam.

Reportedly the violence broke out after local people came to know that the rubber stamp or seal used in the voting was missing, leading to the people being deprived of voting. Angered by this, the mob vandalised the two polling booths and the ballot boxes. They also burnt the used ballot papers in front of the polling stations which were inside the school premises in the Assam's Duar Amla constituency of Karbi Anglong. They also allegedly manhandled police personnel who were on duty and later to control the situation, the police fired in the air.

#BREAKING #FirstOnRepublic | Violence breaks out at final phase of Assam District Council polls; police fire in the air to control a mob which vandalised two polling booths and burnt ballot papers https://t.co/k00lO3LXv9 pic.twitter.com/CPf9uhmRrp — Republic (@republic) June 9, 2022

Repolling will take place on June 10

West Karbi Anglong Deputy Commissioner Krishna Baruah and Superintendent of Police Imdad Ali had to rush to the polling station at Punja LP School in the Duar Amla constituency amid the reports of the violence caused by the mob. While speaking to reporters, West Anglong SP Imdad Ali called the incident "unfortunate" and said that the police will investigate the violence that erupted in Duar Amla.

"The mob burnt ballot papers in the two booths despite the police force trying its best. It was an unfortunate incident. We had to fire in the air. We will probe into the violence," SP Imdad Ali said, according to PTI.

West Karbi Anglong DC Baruah also spoke to the reporters and noted that a repoll will take place for both booths on June 10 and the counting of votes in the KAAC elections will be held on June 12. According to the Assam State Election Commission, altogether 56.32 per cent of the 7,03,298 voters exercised their franchise to elect 26 representatives in KAAC polls. Notably, the polling was being conducted through ballot papers as the rule to use electronic voting machines (EVMs) was not enacted by the council.

KAAC polls

Notably, the election to the KAAC was held for the first time after the signing of a peace agreement with five insurgent groups of Assam's Karbi Anglong district in September 2021, the third such accord inked with militants of the hill district. It is pertinent to mention that the earlier two agreements were signed in 1995 and 2011. With the signing of the Karbi Anglong Agreement last year, over 1000 militants surrendered while a "Special Development Package" of Rs 1,000 crore over five years was announced for the development of Karbi areas.