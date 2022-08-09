Assam Woman Detained Over Suspected Links With Bangladeshi-based Terror Outfit; Probe On

In a recent development, a woman has been arrested for suspected links with Bangladeshi proscribed outfit Ansarul Islam. The woman has been identified as Jahura Khatun, who is a resident of the Dhubri district in Assam.

Speaking to reporters on Monday in Assam’s Dhubri, Bilasipara Sub-divisional Police Officer Birinchi Bora said, “Jahura Khatun, whose husband Abu Tallah is also wanted for his alleged connection with the outfit, was apprehended from Naeralga Part II village on Sunday. The arrested woman has been trying to protect people having association with Ansarul Islam.” “Two mobile phones were seized from her possession, one of which was burnt. We are trying to retrieve data from the burnt phone. As of now, we have gathered enough evidence from her interrogation and the other phone to establish the fact that she was in touch with the members of the outfit,” Bilasipara Sub-divisional Police Officer Birinchi Bora added.

Notably, on Sunday, the woman Jahura Khatun was produced before a judicial magistrate’s court which later remanded her in judicial custody.

Assam 'becoming Hotbed For Islamic Fundamentalists': CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed concerns about the north-eastern state becoming a "hotbed for Islamic fundamentalists". He said that the state has become the main ground for ‘Jihadi activities’.

While addressing a press briefing, Chief Minister Sarma detailed the gravity of the situation and said that it's a matter of grave concern that even after busting multiple terror modules, the whereabouts of the Bangladeshi nationals still remain unknown

Multiple Terror Modules Busted in Assam

It is pertinent to mention that five moduled having links with the Bangladesh-bases terror outfit have been busted by the state police in the past five months.

The first module was busted in Barpeta in the month of March. Officials arrested five people and over 30 people have been nabbed with 11 in the months of March and April. Two persons, including an Imam running a Madrasa, were held in Morigaon in July. The madrasa was subsequently demolished.