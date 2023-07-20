Assam Woman Lured With Job Offer, Sold & Forced Into Marriage In Haryana; Case Registered

A case has been registered against three people in Jind for allegedly deceiving a 22-year-old woman from Assam's Dibrugarh and forcing her into marriage after luring her with the promise of a job in the city, police said on Wednesday.

In her complaint to police, the woman alleged that she was acquainted with another woman from Dibrugarh district called Laxmi, who was married to Jind resident Baljeet, they said.

According to the complainant, Laxmi brought her to Jind under the pretext of finding her a job and later, "sold" her to Kavita, the wife of Harinivas from Shivalik Colony, for Rs 25,000.

On June 3, Kavita allegedly forced the victim to marry one Sandeep alias Kala. However, she somehow managed to escape and approached police.

Acting on her complaint, police registered a case against Laxmi, Kavita and Sandeep for the offences of abduction, human trafficking and other relevant charges and initiated an investigation, according to investigating officer Deepak of the local police station.