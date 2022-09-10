Assam's Crackdown On Drugs Continues; Police Seize 1,108 Kg Of Cannabis Hidden In Truck

Continuing its crackdown on drug trafficking, Assam’s Karimganj district police seized 1108 kg of Cannabis hidden under sheets in a truck coming from a neighbouring state on Saturday.

Taking to Twitter Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma hailed the police for this mega drug bust in the Karimganj district of the Indian state of Assam.

Praising the district police for its ‘commendable’ job, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “In another major recovery, Karimganj Police has seized 1108 kg Ganja hidden inside a truck coming from a neighbouring state. The accused driver has been apprehended in the process.”

— Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) September 10, 2022

Earlier, Assam Police seized 4,728 kg Ganja hidden under sheets of natural rubber in a truck coming from a neighbouring state on August 29.

(In Pics: Karimganj police with the accused person after seizing 1108 kg Ganja hidden inside a truck coming from a neighbouring state.)

(More details are awaited.)