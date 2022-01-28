After the Supreme Court revoked the suspension of 12 BJP MLAs from the Maharashtra assembly, Senior Advocate Mahesh Jethmalani spoke exclusively to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami on The Debate, discussing how the judgment was significant in preventing 'legislative tyranny'.

"It prevents legislative tyranny, and that is what the Maharashtra assembly indulged in. It violated its own rules, rule 53 which says that anybody who indulges in disruptive behaviour, should be asked to withdraw for a day, and if done again, can be suspended for only the remainder of the session, not more. The SC called their decision irrational, saying you ignored your own rules which stood the test of time. It is a salutary blow that even if you have the majority, you can go ahead, but only this further. Don't misuse your right," he said.

Rights of 12 assembly constituencies were severely curtailed: Jethmalani

Discussing the implications of the suspension, the senior advocate said that through the irrational order of the Maharashtra assembly, 12 constituencies had been denied representation for over 8 months. Something that is not even done in case a vacancy arises, which enforces a 6-month deadline to hold by-elections

"For every day, beyond the maximum punishment, it becomes perverse. To take it beyond 6 months, in any event, is not just a violation of members' rights, but the rights of the 12 constituencies who have been prejudiced and not been represented in the House. It is illegality and a blot on the assembly," he remarked.

Hitting out at NCP Nawab Malik who had reacted to the SC order by saying that the assembly would 'examine' it, Mahesh Jethmalani said that he was surprised that there was no humility visible even now. "He doesn't show the humility to bow before the reasoned judgement of the SC. Somebody should tell this gentleman where his limits are," he said.

SC revokes suspension of BJP MLAs

In a huge setback for the MVA government on Friday, the Supreme Court revoked the suspension of 12 BJP MLAs from Maharashtra. A three-judge bench comprising Justices AM Khanwilkar, Dinesh Maheshwari, and CT Ravikumar was hearing their plea against their suspension for a period of one year.

The bench ruled, "We have no hesitation in allowing these writ petitions and to declare the impugned resolution directing suspension of the petitioners beyond the period of the remainder of the concerned Monsoon Session held in July 2021 is non est in the eyes of law, nullity, unconstitutional, substantively illegal and irrational. The impugned resolution is thus, declared to be ineffective, insofar as the period beyond the remainder of the stated Session in which the resolution came to be passed".