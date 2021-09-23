At J&K's Uri, 3 Terrorists Gunned Down Crossing LoC; Arsenal Of Guns & Bombs Seized

In a major terror crackdown, the Indian Army on Thursday eliminated three terrorists in the Rampur sector near Uri on the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir. The terrorists, as per the Indian Army, were trying to cross the LoC when the troops spotted them, and a gun battle ensued. In the gun battle, the three terrorists were killed, and a large cache of arms and ammunition was recovered from the terrorists.

It is pertinent to mention here that a similar attempt was made on September 18, which was also foiled. "On 18th night there was an attempt to infiltrate. There were six, 4 were on their side and two had crossed its rugged terrain. We pressurized the two to go back. To verify, we took an intense search", the Indian army said.

Indian Army eliminates 3 terrorists in Uri

"On September 23, in the early hours of around 6:00, our troops deployed across the Line of Control, spotted three individuals trying to cross the LoC, followed by 2 individuals who were slightly behind. On being challenged, there was a firefight in which three terrorists have been neutralized and the recovery from them are as follows-Five AK series rifles, seven pistols, 1 revolver, 24 UDK grenades, 38 Chinese grenades, 7 Pakistani hand grenades," the Indian Army said in the statement. It added," Rs 35,000 Indian currency and Rs10,300 Pakistani currency, along with some eatables was also recovered. "

IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar informed that they have also recovered some documents which reveal one of them is a Pakistani, but the identity of the other two is still ambiguous. "We will see and let you know about which organization they belong to," Vijay Kumar said.

'Pak-based handlers frustrated'

"We all are well aware this year Army and Police are on a mission to give a chance to militants to come back to mainstream and surrender. Due to this Pakistan got frustrated to see the development. Pakistan handlers of militant outfits are on fire. They have operated and adopted modes of operandi to kill unarmed police and Civilian via Pistol. This is a new trend by Pakistan to use Pistol in Kashmir as it is easy to carry out strikes," General DP Pandey said.