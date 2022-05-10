At Qutub Minar, Pro-Hindu Group Chants Hanuman Chalisa; Wants Monument To Be Rechristened

In the latest development, a pro-Hindu organization recited Hanuman Chalisa in the Qutub Minar complex on Tuesday, demanding the monument to be renamed. Members of Mahakal Manav Sewa protested near the pillar in Delhi and raised slogans calling for the renaming of the monument. They were later detained by the Delhi police.

Several pro-Hindu organizations have demanded that the name 'Qutub Minar' be changed to Vishnu Stambh. The organizations claim that Qutub Minar is actually a Vishnu pillar that was built by demolishing 27 Jain and Hindu temples. United Hindu Front was the first to propose this name change.

Demand to install idols of deities in Qutub Minar

The United Hindu Front has called for the renovation of the Qutub Minar complex by respectfully installing the idols of Jain and Hindu gods and goddesses and allowing Hindus to worship there. The protest at Qutub Minar was joined by many priests and saints who recited Hanuman Chalisa in the complex. Jai Bhagwan Goyal, International Working President of United Hindu Front was also set to join the protest but was detained by the Delhi Police.

He was placed under house arrest after the UHF announced its plans to hold the protest.

Court restrains ASI from removing Hindu idols in Qutub Minar complex

Earlier, a Delhi court had ordered the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) not to remove two idols of Lord Ganesha from the Qutub Minar complex till further orders. The orders were passed by Additional District Judge Nikhil Chopra. The plea filed in the Saket court sought restoration of Hindu and Jain deities, and the right to worship within the Qutub Minar complex in Mehrauli. The petition claimed that a temple complex existed inside the complex before the invasions.

The plea prayed for the declaration of principal deity Tirthankar Lord Rishabhdev and principal deity Lord Vishnu, along with Lord Ganesha, Lord Shiva, Goddess Gauri, God Surya, Lord Hanuman, including presiding deities of 27 temples who have the right to be restored and worshipped with proper rites and rituals.

Qutab-ud-din Aibak, the first Muslim ruler of Delhi, commenced the construction of the Qutab Minar in 1200 AD but could only finish the basement. His successor, Iltutmush, added three more storeys, and in 1368, Firoz Shah Tughlak constructed the fifth and the last storey, according to the Delhi Tourism website.