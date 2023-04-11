Ateeq Ahmad Cries Encounter On Way From Sabarmati To Prayagraj: They Want To Kill Me

Ateeq Ahmad, the gangster-politician accused in the Umesh Pal murder case, was taken to the Sabarmati Jail in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, April 11. The development came after Uttar Pradesh police reached the Sabarmati Central Jail in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, to transfer the gangster-turned-politician to Prayagraj. Ateeq will appear in court in Prayagraj in connection to the Umesh Pal murder case while he is serving sentence in Gujarat in a previous kidnapping case.

They want to kill me: Ateeq Ahmad

On being moved to Prayagraj, Ateeq Ahmad said, "It is not right. They want to kill me. Video conferencing could've been done in Umesh Pal murder case and when Supreme Court has also said that use video conferencing then they (police) should’ve done that.”

In March, Ateeq Ahmad approached the Supreme Court saying he and his family have been wrongly named suspects in the Umesh Pal case. Rejecting his appeal, Supreme Court asked him to seek protection from the Allahabad High Court.

What is Ateeq Ahmad accused of?

Ateeq Ahmad, his wife Parveen, and their son are accused in the Umesh Pal murder case. Umesh Pal was a key witness in the 2005 murder of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) member Raju Pal. Ateeq Ahmad, his brother Khalid Azeem and several close associates are the main suspects in the case. Umesh Pal was shot dead outside his home in Prayagraj in February. Umesh Pal's wife Jaya Pal lodged a police complaint, on the basis of which, a case was registered on February 25.

Three days after the murder in broad daylight, police shot and killed Mohammad Arbaaz, in an encounter in the city's Nehru Park. According to the police, Arbaaz was guilty for allowing Umesh Pal's attackers to escape after the incident.

The 60-year-old former Samajwadi Party MP was transported by road to Prayagraj for the case's hearing from Sabarmati Jail in Gujarat. Umesh Pal was kidnapped by Atiq Ahmad and his associates in 2006, and they made him testify in their favour in court. Umesh Pal had lodged a complaint in this regard.

“I want to thank the administration for the proceedings. I demand that the way Ateeq Ahmad killed my husband, he should be killed as well. He must not be spared”: Jaya Pal, wife of slain Umesh Pal had said.

This is the second time Ateeq has been taken to Prayagraj in connection to this case. Ateeq has previously said he fears that UP police will kill him in a fake encounter, and refused to leave jail premises. He was later taken to Prayagraj court on March 26. The last hearing in the case was held on March 28 after he was transported back to Sabarmati jail.