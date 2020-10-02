Hathras Horror: Union Min Athawale To Meet UP CM, Guv; Says 'all Accused Must Be Hanged'

Distressed over the heinous Hathras rape incident, Union minister Ramdas Athawale on Thursday said that he will meet Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Governor Anandiben Patel in Lucknow on October 3. Protests have erupted across the country following the death of the Hathras gangrape victim, with students, women activists taking to the streets demanding justice for the 19-year-old woman.

Speaking to ANI, Athwale apprised about his visit to Uttar Pradesh and further said that all four accused should be hanged

"I will meet UP CM Yogi Adityanath and Governor Anandiben Patel in Lucknow tomorrow to discuss the Hathras incident. All four accused should be hanged", said Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale

READ: Samajwadi Party observe 'Satyagraha' to protest Hathras horror & farm reform laws

Meanwhile, CM Yogi Adityanath, on Friday, vowed to set an example for rape accused by meting the strictest punishment. Assuring 'sisters and mothers' of Uttar Pradesh, he said that his administration was committed to their safety and development. A 19-year-old Dalit woman was allegedly raped by four upper-caste men in Hathras which has sparked a major protest.

READ: Hathras Horror: Derek O'Brien manhandled on camera enroute; UP Minister claims 'drama'

Hathras Rape Incident

A 19-year-old Dalit woman was allegedly raped by four upper-caste men in Hathras on September 14 in a field, leaving her in a critical condition. When her condition worsened, she was referred to AIIMS but was admitted to Safdarjung hospital in Delhi on Monday with spinal cord injuries, paralysis and cuts in her tongue. She died around 3 am on Tuesday, but her autopsy report has no mention of rape. Police have claimed that the Hathras gangrape victim was 'not raped' after the postmortem report stated 'neck injury and trauma' as the cause of death and that no traces of sperm were found in her private parts.

What grabbed eyeballs in the case was when the UP police cremated the victim's body at 2:30 AM on Wednesday allegedly without the family's consent. However, Uttar Pradesh ADG Prashant Kumar stated that the funeral was conducted with the consent of the family - the force has been pulled up by the NCW for this 'hurried cremation'. The Allahabad High Court has taken a suo moto cognizance of the case and sought a response from senior state officials including the additional chief secretary (Home), Director General of Police, additional chief secretary (Law and Order), and Hathras district magistrate and superintendent of police by October 12.

READ: Hathras case: Victim's family allege administration blocking them from speaking to media

READ: Hathras horror: CM Yogi Adityanath vows to 'set an example' with strict punishment