ATS Raids 7 UP Cities After Gorakhnath Temple Attack; Accused To Be Transferred To Lucknow

Ahmad Murtaza Abbasi, the man who attacked two policemen outside the Gorakhnath temple on April 3, is being transferred to Lucknow for further inquiry, officials said on Wednesday. He will be questioned at the headquarters of Anti-Terror Squad regarding the Gorakhnath temple attack, in which both the cops suffered injuries.

As per sources, the ATS is investigating his connection in five districts of UP. The police has already detained two people linked to Abbasi from Kanpur and is carrying out raids in six other cities including Noida, Sambhal and Saharanpur.

On Sunday, Abbasi had tried to forcefully enter the temple with a sharp-edged sickle while raising religious slogans. He was intercepted at gate number 1 by Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) constables, who were injured during the scuffle. In the CCTV footage, the attacker was seen dodging security personnel at the temple for around 10 minutes before being overpowered.

Gorakhnath temple attack: Update so far

From the preliminary findings, it was learnt that the miscreant was influenced by Zakir Naik's ideas. The angle was established after several provocative speeches by Naik were found on Murtaza's laptop. Some videos and literature related to terrorist organisation IS were also found. The police are investigating whether the accused was associated with the IS or any terrorist outfit. His laptop and mobile phone are being sent to Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL).

The police has also sealed his house after a temple map and other literatures were recovered from his residence. The ATS is also probing his bank account details. Following the incident, the Uttar Pradesh police said that a terror angle cannot be ruled out in the case, although Abbasi's family claims that he is struggling with mental health issues. Many of Abbasi's aides have been taken into custody.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday visited Gorakhpur Baba Raghav Das (BRD) Medical College to meet the two policemen - Gopal Gaur and Anil Paswan, who were injured in the attack. He later visited the temple and took stock of the situation.

After the incident at the Gorakhnath Temple, the UP government has given instructions to further tighten security at sensitive religious places in the state.