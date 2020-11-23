Attack On NCB During Drug Raid Shows It Is In Right Direction: Lawyer Ishkaran Bhandari

As the NCB team was attacked during a drug raid in Mumbai's Goregaon on Sunday night, Senior Advocate Ishkaran Bhandari has contended that the attack on the NCB team shows that "it is reaching the right quarters".

Speaking with Republic TV, Bhandari said, "The developments which came to light which show that NCB, a central investigative agency was attacked during a drug raid shows very clearly that NCB is reaching the right quarters. It shows that the cleanup of drugs is not easy. But still, it is going ahead with full scale."

"It is not an ordinary thing that 50-60 criminals attack an investigative agency. This is not something which can be taken lightly," he added.

In a veiled comment on the recent arrest of comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Bhandari opined that "in a systematic and professional manner, NCB is slowly but steadily going ahead. Recently we saw a comedian being arrested and drugs being recovered from her house, which shows that even when an investigation is going on some people are in such addictive habits that they can't let go of it. And the criminals who are the main conspirators who have to be arrested, the ones who are supplying this are facing the heat."

"And the raid obviously was on the place which was a drug den, it was a hot spot, that is why they could gather so many people to attack the investigative agencies," he said.

Attack on NCB Team

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Mumbai Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede and his team were attacked by a mob in Mumbai late on Sunday. The incident took place during search operations involving drug peddlers. According to NCB's official statement, "total 20 LSD blots (commercial quantity)" have been seized during the raid from a person who is identified as Kerry Kelvin Mendes.

During the raid when the team had confiscated the cache of drugs and nabbed the peddler, three men attacked in their early 20s abused and fought with the team after which a mob of 60 men emerged and attacked the team leading to minor injuries to two of the team members and the team's car windows have been damaged due to the attack. The team tried to calm down the mob and immediately called Goregaon Police station which responded promptly and arrested the three men while the investigation is underway on the attack.

READ | Mumbai Police Issues Statement On Attack On The NCB Team, 3 Accused Arrested

READ | NCB Details Attack On Team During Drug Raid In Mumbai, States '3 Accused Gathered A Mob'

NCB investigating the Bollywood Drug Nexus

The NCB team of six included Mumbai Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede who has been one of the main investigating officers of the drug probe in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. Not only has he been involved in the investigation and questioning of the big names involved in the case, but he also has been the channel through which the NCB has communicated the official statements of the investigation to the media. The NCB’s investigation into the Bollywood-related drugs case has led to the questioning of numerous stars, some of them having been arrested and houses of many being raided.

The latest had been the arrest of comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa, however, they have been granted bail on Monday. At the time of their arrest, Wankhede was the one to make the official statement.

READ | 'Scary': Shekhar Suman Reacts To Attack On NCB's Zonal Director And Other Officials

READ | Ravi Kishan Strongly Condemns The Attack On NCB Officials In Mumbai, Calls For Punishment