'Attack On Republic Of India': Justice AN Mittal Condemns Vikas Khanchandani's Arrest

UP Law Commission Chief Justice Aditya Nath Mittal spoke to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami on Sunday where he shared 3 reasons why Republic CEO Vikas Khanchandani's arrest was 'illegal and malafide.'

"This arrest appears to be illegal because when the anticipatory bail is pending before the court, the investigating officer must have waited for the result of the anticipatory bail firstly. Secondly, since morning, the person arrested was not shown any reason for his arrest. He needs to be informed of the ground of arrest, as per the constitutional mandate. Thirdly, when he was questioned many times, then at that time, the investigation officer had not found any cognizable evidence then on a holiday his arrest is made. So it all shows the malafide, vindictive attitude, and the harassment of the RepublicTV. It is not an attack on Republic TV but an attack on the Republic of India," said Justice AN Mittal.

Republic CEO sent to 2-day police custody

In a major setback, the Mumbai metropolitan magistrate court on Sunday, remanded Republic CEO Vikas Khanchandani to 2-day police custody till December 15, after his arrest by the Mumbai police in the alleged TRP scam case. The Mumbai police had sought 14-day custody of the Republic CEO after his arrest. His anticipatory bail plea hearing was scheduled to be heard on Monday. Republic TV is set to move the Bombay High Court immediately, challenging the city court's order.

Republic Media Network's CEO Vikas Khanchandani was arrested by the Mumbai police on Sunday after an early morning raid, just a day ahead of the anticipatory bail hearing. This comes despite the fact that Vikas Khanchandani has cooperated and complied with the Mumbai Police and has faced over 100 hours of interrogation in the fake TRP case.

