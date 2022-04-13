Attackers Destroyed Our Houses, Tried To Kill Us: Khargone Violence Victims Reveal Ordeal

In an exclusive, victims of the Khargone violence spoke to Republic TV and narrated their ordeal, saying that those who attacked the Ram Navami procession on Sunday also destroyed their houses and other properties. According to officials, miscreants pelted stones at a procession, leading to clashes. Following clashes between the two sides, some vehicles across the city were set ablaze, forcing authorities to impose section 144 of the CrPC on the entire city.

One of the victims in Sanjay Nagar in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone said that everyone in the area is scared of the event that took place on Monday. Bricks were lying on the streets, indicating severe stone-pelting in the area. The victim further added, "They abused us verbally and attacked our houses. We were lucky enough to run away on time, or else we would have lost our lives. "

He alleged that the aim of the attackers was not only to destroy their houses but also to kill them. Victims informed Republic TV about the miscreants attacking their houses, coolers, and other properties while they were hidden in their houses. "They even tried to enter our houses," one of the victims said.

Meanwhile, police officials stated that their main focus is to control the situation and bring peace back to the region. "We will take severe action against the attackers," a police official told Republic TV.

Politics on Khargone violence

Reacting to All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi's statement accusing state governments of being 'complicit' in violence that broke out on Ram Navami and denouncing the demolition of illegal buildings in Madhya Pradesh, state Home Minister Narottam Mishra said, “Owaisi should stay away from this matter, his advice is not required here.”

Asserting that "we are doing everything within the law" after violence between two communities rocked Madhya Pradesh's Khargone, Mishra lashed out at the AIMIM chief saying, “No one opposed the stone-pelting, but after taking action against the accused, statements are being given to take their side.”

Earlier, Owaisi had lashed out at the Madhya Pradesh government for demolishing houses of alleged stone-pelters in Khargone on Monday.

"On what basis do you demolish houses in Madhya Pradesh? This is a violation of the Geneva Convention. You should catch the culprits. On what basis are you demolishing houses? And you are demolishing houses of people belonging to only one community," Owaisi had said.

Digvijaya Singh booked for controversial tweet

In the tweet in question, Singh embedded a photo that he claimed was taken during the communal violence in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone on Ram Navami. In the photo shared by the Congress leader, some youths were seen climbing up a mosque and planting saffron flags there. It turned out to be an old image from Bihar that resurfaced during the violence in MP on Sunday.

Tweeting the photo, the Congress leader wrote, "Is it appropriate to hoist saffron flag on a mosque? Did the Khargone administration allow this procession to carry weapons? Will bulldozers run at the homes of all those who throw stones, irrespective of religion?"

A case was registered against the senior Congress leader on Tuesday. The former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister was booked under Sections 153 A (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language), 295A (Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion), 465 (forgery) and 505 (punishment on the statement which creates or promotes enmity, hatred or ill-will between classes) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Khargone violence

Violence broke out in Khargone city of Madhya Pradesh as miscreants pelted stones during a Ram Navami procession on Sunday. Clashes took place in the city, leading to injuries and public damage, forcing the implementation of section 144 of CrPC in the entire city.

Reacting to the event, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday said that the clashes were unfortunate and added that strict action will be taken against the perpetrators.