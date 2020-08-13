'Attempts To Talk To Sushant Thwarted By Rhea,' Father Files Emotional Reply In SC

Sushant Singh Rajput’s family on Thursday filed their written submission to the Supreme Court following the top court's order asking all parties to submit a reply on the petition filed by Rhea Chakraborty seeking a transfer of the probe by the Bihar police to Mumbai.

'Rhea thwarted attempts of communication between father & son'

In the copy accessed by Republic TV, the family has clearly mentioned the plight of the grieving father, accusing Rhea of thwarting attempts of communication between him and the late actor alleging that his only son was snatched away because of Rhea's interference. The submission also states that there could have been a possibility of Sushant being alive if communication between the two had not been stopped adding that his only son who would have lit his funeral pyre was now no more.

"The Patna police clearly had jurisdiction to register the FIR because the part of the cause of action happened at Patna as, during the lifetime of Sushant Singh Rajput, the father's attempt to talk to him on the telephone from Patna was thwarted by the accused persons by not letting him talk to him, which could have saved his son's life and the consequences of the crime is suffered by the complainant at Patna, because he was the only son who was to light his funeral pyre and the said son has been snatched away by the acts of the accused persons," read a part of the submission.

'Unfortunate death could have been avoided'

The petition also justifies the Bihar government's role and the Bihar police's investigation into the matter quoting Judgment S.181(4) CrPC according to which a case can be registered merely on the ground that the consequences of the crime ensued at that place even though the crime was committed outside the territorial jurisdiction of the area. "The Respondent No.2 who is the grieving father believes he could have avoided this most unfortunate death of his son if he and his family would have not been cut-off by the Petitioner (Rhea)," read the submission.

"The case of criminal breach of trust is also made out against the accused persons, under which the money misappropriated by the accused persons would have to be accounted for in Patna as the complainant (father) is the only legal heir of the deceased," it added.

Earlier in the day, the state of Bihar via its counsel Keshav Mohan chalked out the chronology of events starting from Sushant's death to CBI's FIR registration against Rhea Chakraborty and others earlier last week, in its response to the apex court. On Tuesday, the Supreme Court reserved its verdict on actress Rhea Chakraborty's plea for the transfer of Patna FIR in Sushant Singh Rajput death case to Mumbai.

