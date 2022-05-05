Attorney General Seeks Guidelines On Ambit Of Sedition In SC; Flags Misuse In Ranas' Case

In a key development on Thursday, Attorney General KK Venugopal told the Supreme Court that guidelines are required to determine what can come under sedition. A bench comprising CJI NV Ramana, Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli was hearing the bunch of petitions challenging the constitutionality of Section 124A of the Indian Penal Code- known as the sedition law in common parlance. While Solicitor General Tushar Mehta sought a week more to file a response on the pleas, the SC asked the Centre's prima facie opinion on the colonial-era law.

At this juncture, the AG said, "Misuse of the section has been controlled. But the question of reference to a larger bench does not arise as the Kedar Nath judgment is a well-balanced judgment. The judgment of Kedar Nath has to be upheld". In the 1962 Kedar Nath Singh case, the SC upheld the constitutional validity of the sedition law while restricting its scope.

KK Venugopal added, "You’ve seen what’s happening in the country. Yesterday, someone was detained as they wanted Hanuman Chalisa to be recited. They’ve been released on bail. These things are to be considered, guidelines need to be laid- it’d include what’s permissible and not". While senior advocate Kapil Sibal argued on behalf of the petitioners that Section 124A is unconstitutional, the SC made it clear that it has to first decide the composition of the bench.

"Law which is fair and valid but is implemented in an unfair and abusive manner will not make the law unconstitutional and similarly applying unconstitutional law in a fair way does not make it constitutional. it has to be shown what is so abhorrent in sedition law", argued the AG. Thereafter, the apex court asked all parties to file written submissions on whether the matter should be referred to a larger bench by Saturday. On the other, the Solicitor General was asked to file his counter by May 9 and the case will be taken up for hearing on May 10.

Rana couple's legal woes

Though Navneet Rana and Ravi Rana called off their plan to chant Hanuman Chalisa in front of Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray's 'Matoshree' residence, they were taken into custody by the Mumbai Police on April 23. In the 1st FIR, they were booked under Sections 34, 153A (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) of the IPC and Sections 37(1) and 135 of the Bombay Police Act. Their woes compounded after Section 124A (sedition) was added to this FIR later.

In a massive relief for the Rana couple, the Mumbai Sessions Court granted them bail on Wednesday. Special Judge RN Rokade ordered that they will be released on bail after furnishing a surety of Rs.50,000 each. Besides barring them from speaking to the media about the case, he warned that their bail will be cancelled if they commit a similar offence.