Auto Driver Held For Raping 11-year-old In Kota

A 25-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping a minor girl belonging to Scheduled Caste in Dadwada area of the city, police said.

Accused auto driver Mithun Mali was arrested under various sections of the IPC, POCSO act and the SC/ST Act, Bhimganj Mandi police station SHO Laxmichand Verma said Tuesday Both, the victim along with her family and the accused were known to each other and have been residing as tenants in the same building in Dadwada area, police said, adding they are the natives of neighbouring Madhya Pradesh.

The medical examination of the rape victim and her statements under section 164 were conducted on Monday, and the accused would be produced before the court later in the day on Tuesday, the SHO said.

According to the complaint lodged by the minor's family, the incident happened on Sunday afternoon when the minor girl was out in the neighbourhood to buy some edibles, and the accused lured the girl in his auto to a nearby under construction building and raped her.

The accused also threatened to kill the minor if she disclosed the act to anyone, the complaint said.

A speedy investigation will be carried out in the matter and charge sheet against the accused be filed very soon, investigating officer of the case ASP Bhagwat Singh Hingad said.

