Sickening & Brutal Thrashing Of Jabalpur Auto Driver Caught On Camera; 2 Attackers Booked

In a shocking incident, two men were seen brutally assaulting an autorickshaw driver in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur. The incident which was caught on camera shows the auto driver being shoved on the ground by two men who go on to beat him with an iron plank. The two goons then carry the unconscious auto driver's body on their bike. The attack was sickening in every sense of the word.

It is reported that the auto had allegedly rammed into a vehicle in which two women were seated. Shortly after this, the women called their alleged family members and the two men arrived on their bike to beat up the auto driver.

While the auto driver has been booked for rash driving, an FIR has been filed against the accused persons who brutally beat up the driver. They have been booked on an attempt to murder charge and a search is on to arrest them, Additional Superintendent of Police (North) Agam Jain said. As per the police, the two goons have a past record of criminal activity.

