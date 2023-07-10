Mumbai: Auto Driver Arrested From UP For Raping 20-year-old Woman In Goregaon

An autorickshaw driver working in Mumbai has been arrested for allegedly raping a 20-year-old woman in the Aarey Colony area of Goregaon in the city. The accused, identified as Indrajit Singh, allegedly assaulted the woman inside the auto-rickshaw before raping her, police sources claimed. After committing the alleged crime, he fled to his native Uttar Pradesh where he was arrested.

According to the complainant, she was travelling from her relative's house in CBD Belapur, Navi Mumbai to Goregaon on May 17 when she encountered the accused and hired his auto. Instead of taking her directly to the destination, the auto-rickshaw driver diverted the vehicle to the Aarey Colony area, one of the most isolated places in Mumbai, with a few tribal villages and dense forests.

The accused allegedly physically assaulted the woman and then raped her. He also threatened her to remain silent and not lodge a police complaint.

Following the alleged crime, the accused fled to his native place in Uttar Pradesh. The woman in trauma and fear returned back to her home but did not reveal her ordeal to her family or the police.

How did the incident come to light?

The matter came to the fore when the woman, who had also undergone a C-section delivery a few months ago, started experiencing abdominal bleeding. She sought medical treatment at the same hospital where her delivery took place.

At the time of treatment, the doctors found signs of injury, which triggered their suspicion. Upon inquiry, she revealed what she went through. Subsequently, a police complaint was filed on July 6.

Acting on the complaint, the police questioned the auto-rickshaw owner who revealed that Indrajit Singh was driving the vehicle on the day of the incident. This led the police officials to trace the accused and arrest him from Uttar Pradesh.

"The incident took place on May 17 and was reported on July 6. As soon as it was reported we started Investigation and arrested the accused from UP and brought him on Sunday (July 9). The culprit will be produced in the court today," Mumbai Zone 12 DCP Smita Patil said.