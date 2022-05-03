Auto rickshaw driver beaten to death in Gurugram in money dispute

Gurugram, May 3 (PTI) A 22-year-old auto rickshaw driver was allegedly beaten to death with sticks by more than half a dozen men over a debt, police here said on Tuesday.

One of the accused allegedly had a tiff with the older brother of the deceased, Sumit Solanki, they said.

An FIR has been registered against seven named accused at Sector-9 A Police Station, they said.

“We handed over the body to the kin of the deceased after conducting a post mortem today. We are raiding several locations to nab the accused,” said Sector 9A Police Station SHO Manoj Kumar.

The complaint was filed by Rohit Solanki, the elder brother of the victim, a resident of Ravi Nagar area, in which he alleged that they both were attacked at a marriage function on Monday night by a group of men.

He said he had gone to the community centre in Sector 9 to attend the wedding ceremony of his friend Ajay Sharma where his younger brother Sumit Solanki had also come.

Rohit alleged that when he was talking to two of his friends, one Vishal alias Vishu took him behind the tent, where Rahul Thakur, Aakash, Anshul, Anubhav alias Guddu, and Sonu started beating him with sticks.

“I somehow managed to escape and reached Sector 10 Civil Hospital but I was worried about my younger brother Sumit whom I had left behind,” Rohit Solanki said.

“I returned to the community centre where Sumit told me to leave and assured me he will be fine,” he said.

He said that he left the venue on a friend’s bike and reached his flat in Sector 37, but later got to know that his brother had been thrashed to death by the same group after he left.

“Nikhil, a friend of mine, came and told me about the incident after which I informed the police,” he said in his complaint.

Rohit told police that he had a dispute going on with Vishal for over a year and a half over the money he had lent him.

“I had give Rs 1.5 lakh to Vishal which he refused returning and bore me a grudge,” he said.

The medical examiner who conducted the post mortem said there were 20-25 injury marks on the body of the deceased.

Death occurred due to head injury, he wrote in his report, according to police. PTI COR VN VN

