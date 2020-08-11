Autopsy Of 11 Migrants From Pakistan Suggests They Consumed Poisonous Substance: Police

In a big development, the Police on Tuesday said that autopsies on the 11 Pakistani Hindu migrants, found dead at a farm 100 km from Jodhpur indicated the consumption of a poisonous substance. 11 dead bodies were recovered from a farmer's field in Rajasthan's Jodhpur on Sunday. They were allegedly working in a farmer's field in Achlawata. Lodta, along with its neighbouring areas, house many such refugees and minorities that have fleed persecution from Pakistan.

Police are interrogating some people detained by them, including the estranged wife of the lone survivor in the family. The survivor told police that after dinner with the family he went up to the fence of the farm to keep watch against animals and fell asleep there. A note found at the spot alleged threats from the relatives of the wives of two members of the family and harassment by police. "We came to India to save our honour but the same honour is under threat here as well," the note found at the shack said. However, the nature of the poison is yet to be determined and police are awaiting a report from the forensic science laboratory.

Other migrants have demanded a high-level inquiry. Hindu Singh Sodha who heads a migrants' organisation Seemant Lok Sanghthan said a high-level inquiry was needed even if it was case of suicide. He said the local police could not be trusted with the case as they are mentioned in the note, which alleged harassment of the family by them.

The family came from Pakistan's Sindh in 2015 on a long-term visa. For the past six months, the family members were living on the farm which they had hired for cultivation.

READ | Pakistan judges thrown horse-chariot farewell party with petal shower; netizens have query

READ | Imran Khan begs to raise Kashmir issue; UNGA prez-elect says only if both parties request

READ | 11 dead bodies recovered from a farmer’s field at Jodhpur; probe ongoing