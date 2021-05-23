Ayodhya Family Including Three Children Murdered Over Property Dispute, Probe Underway

In a bone-chilling incident, five family members, including three children under the age of 10. were allegedly murdered on Saturday night over a property dispute in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. The killer is currently absconding and the bodies have been sent for post mortem.

DM Anuj Jha, SSP Shailesh Pandey, and SP Rural Shailendra Singh reached the crime scene as soon as the incident was reported. Police of several police stations were also present at the scene of the incident. The villagers gathered there and gave all the information to the police.

SSP Shailesh Pandey informed that a nephew murdered his maternal uncle Rakesh Kahar, aunt Jyoti, and their three children, aged 4, 6, and 8, with a sharp weapon at around midnight 12:30 am over a property dispute at Baria Nisaru village of Inayatnagar Khanpur police station

He said, "Mr. Rakesh, his wife, and his three children have been killed. It is being said that the nephew who used to stay with them in the same house has committed the crime, and is currently absconding. The exact motive of the crime is being investigated. Property Dispute could be a major reason. Witnesses have been taken for questioning. We have made five teams arrest the absconding murderer."

COVID Situation In UP

Meanwhile, active COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh dropped below 1 lakh on Saturday and settled at 94,482, an official said. The infection tally in the state mounted to 16,65,176 with 6,046 fresh cases, while 226 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 18,978. Of the 226 new deaths, state capital Lucknow recorded 21 fatalities, followed by 14 in Varanasi and 12 in Gorakhpur and Kanpur and Meerut 10 each, among others, the UP government said in a statement.