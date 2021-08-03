AYUSH Doctors Entitled To Same Retirement Age As Allopathy Counterparts: Supreme Court

On Tuesday, the Honourable Supreme Court has announced that AYUSH-covered ayurvedic practitioners are entitled to have the same increased retirement age of 65 years as allopathic doctors. The top court stated that there is no rational reason for establishing separate dates to give the advantage of prolonged retirement age to these two types of doctors. A two-judge panel led by Justice L Nageswara Rao and Justice Hrishikesh Roy concluded that both allopathic and Ayurvedic doctors provide service to patients on this fundamental level and that there is no difference between them.

The verdict

The Supreme Court stated in its decision that the court had no objections in declaring that the respondent doctors (Ayurvedic) are entitled to their entire pay arrears, which must be paid within eight weeks of today's date (August 3). Payment made after the deadline will incur interest at a rate of 6% per month from the date of this order until the date of payment. It is arranged in this manner. The SC made it clear that the respondents be paid their legal pay, both in arrears and current, as the case may be. The state cannot use financial hardship as an excuse to refuse payment to AYUSH doctors who are legitimately employed. Otherwise, according to the judgement, it would be a violation of their constitutional rights under Articles 14, 21, and 23.

The Bench's decision came in response to an appeal filed by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) against November 2018 Delhi High Court judgement. This enforced a Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) order holding that applicants who are Ayurvedic doctors covered by AYUSH are also entitled to the benefit of enhanced superannuation age of 65 years (raised from 60 years), as is the case with the doctors practicing with Allopathy. The Bench stated that the categorizing of AYUSH physicians and doctors under the Central Health Service (CHS) in different departments is "discriminatory and unreasonable" as doctors in both segments execute the identical job of treating and mending patients.

The Supreme Court ruled that the variation in treatment methods used by the two systems is not a fair basis for classifying ayurvedic and allopathic doctors differently when determining retirement age.

Image Credit: Pixabay