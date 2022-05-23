Azam Khan Moves SC To Prevent Demolition Of Mohammad Ali Jauhar University

Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan on Monday moved the Supreme Court to prevent the demolition of Mohammad Ali Jauhar University, as part of the condition of his bail. Advocate Nizam Pasha, appearing on behalf of the SP leader sought an urgent hearing on the impending threat and mentioned the matter before a vacation bench headed by Justice DY Chandrachud. The vacation bench has asked Azam Khan to approach the mentioning registrar to list his plea.

Azam Khan, who is the founder and Chancellor of the university, was accused of grabbing the land for his Mohammad Ali Jauhar University project in Rampur. On May 10, Allahabad High Court granted bail to the SP leader in the case and imposed various conditions including directions to the District Magistrate, Rampur to hold a measurement of the landed property in dispute. The HC has directed that the DM raise a boundary wall and barbed wire around the disputed property and take the actual physical possession of the land latest by 30 June 2022.

The FIR in the case was filed against Azam Khan and others alleging that during the Partition of India, one Imamuddin Qureshi went to Pakistan and his land was recorded as 'enemy property', but Khan, in collusion with others, grabbed the plot and on that very property Mohammed Ali Jauhar University was constructed by a Trust headed by Khan. Previously, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) along with a nine-member team from the Rampur administration had reached the university for investigation.

SC grants bail to Azam Khan

Azam Khan walked out of the Sitapur prison after 27 months on Friday, May 20. His release came after the Supreme Court on Thursday granted him interim bail in an alleged cheating case related to land grabbing and forgery at Rampur Public School. The SC bench headed by Justices L Nageswara Rao, BR Gavai, and AS Bopa said it was fit to grant interim bail to Khan considering the chronology of cases registered against him, one after another by the Uttar Pradesh government.

Notably, the cheating case was filed on May 6, just days before the SP leader was granted bail in all the earlier cases, and was supposed to walk out of prison. The Rampur MLA alleged that he was being implicated in multiple cases to prolong his stay in the jail. The apex court invoked its extraordinary power under Article 142 of the Constitution and granted him interim bail and asked him to approach the lower court for regular bail within a period of two weeks.

