Azam Khan's Troubles Mount As NBW Issued Against Wife, Son In Two Birth Certificates Case

In the 'two birth certificates' case, a Non-Bailable Warrant (NBW) was issued by the Rampur Court against Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan's family members on Wednesday. The NBW was issued against Khan's wife Dr Tazeen Fatima and son Mohammad Abdullah Azam Khan after the two failed to appear for the hearing in the case that was heard in the MLA-MP Special Court.

What is the two birth certificates case?

In 2019, an FIR was lodged by BJP's Akash Saxena at Ganj police station of Rampur, alleging that Azam and Tazeen got two birth certificates issued for their son from two places. Republic TV accessed the two birth certificates, with one of the birth certificates stating his birth date as 30 September 1990 and the other stating his birth date as 1 January 1993. According to Saxena, both the birth certificates were fabricated and were used for personal gains by accused persons by way of organised fraud.

In 2020, after the bail application of the Azam, Tazeen and Abdullah was rejected, they surrendered before the court and were sent to jail. They were lodged in jail for about 10 months, after which the parents-son trio was granted bail on the condition that they shall not tamper with the prosecution evidence by intimidating or putting pressure on the witnesses during the investigation or trial. They were also asked to cooperate in the trial sincerely without seeking any adjournment.

In the hearing scheduled on May 11, the witness - the Principal of St. Paul's school was present but he could not be examined. It was purportedly because Abdullah and Tazeen failed to mark their presence and instead applied for a leave from hearing, which was dismissed and the NBW was issued.

NBW against wife - a day after Azam Khan gets bails

NBW against Tazeen Fatima and Mohammad Abdullah has been issued a day after Azam Khan was granted bail in 87th of the 88 cases filed against him. He was, however, not released from jail, as a new First Information Report (FIR) was filed against him. He has been booked for forging building certificate to get recognition for Rampur Public School. He is the chairman of the said institute.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court expressed concern about 'the coincidence' that as and when Samajwadi Party MLA Azam Khan secures bail, a new case is registered against him. The top court granted time to the state government to file a reply and adjourned the matter to Tuesday, May 17.