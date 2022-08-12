Azamgarh Terrot Plot: ISIS Suspect Tried To Brainwash Youth, Wanted To Target RSS Leaders

In an exclusive scoop, Republic TV learnt that ISIS suspect Sabauddin Azmi, who was arrested on Tuesday, wanted to target RSS leaders. A resident of the of Amilo area of Azamgarh district, Azmi was taken into custody by the Anti-Terrorism Squad of the Uttar Pradesh Police after questioning him at its headquarters in Lucknow. The accused reportedly got in touch with a person named Bilal on Facebook who in turn connected him with ISIS member Musa alias Khattab Kashmiri who was living in Syria. Thereafter, Azmi contacted another ISIS member Abu Bakr al-Shami who referred him to Abu Umar.

As per the police, Umar started training him on how to make hand grenades, bombs and IEDs. They also allegedly worked on a plan to establish an Islamic State in India. The ATS recovered materials used in making bombs, an illegal weapon and cartridges from the accused and registered a case under sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Arms Act. During his interrogation, Azmi reportedly revealed that he was trying to brainwash the youth and prepare for explosions on Independence Day.

Security agencies suspect that he had links with Al-Saqr Media, a Telegram channel created by ISIS to brainwash Muslim youths for terror and jihad. According to the ATS, his intentions were very dangerous which is seen from the fact that IED-making material was seized from him. Moreover, sources indicated that he formed a WhatsApp group in the name of RSS where he was constantly adding leaders of the right-wing organization. It was aimed at gathering all possible information about RSS leaders, sources added.

UP police appeals to people

Meanwhile, sources stated that Azmi was angry at the action taken against terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir and wanted to take revenge. Nupur Sharma, who was suspended by BJP for her controversial remarks against Prophet Mohammed, was also allegedly mentioned in the Telegram chat. In the wake of the ISIS suspect's arrest, the Azamgarh police issued a high alert and is carrying out verification of people coming from outside the district. All the SHOs of the district have been instructed to be alert at the checkpoint and also to monitor the suspects.

In an appeal to the people of Azamgarh, a UP police official stated, "There are social media platforms where you can see if something is posted. We continuously monitor it. We have a dedicated media cell. We keep taking action on a regular basis. Many people have been sent to jail. The police also has a mechanism to monitor private social media platforms. I appeal to the people in Azamgarh that if you get any input about a suspicious person or if you doubt a person, inform the police immediately. We will conduct a probe."