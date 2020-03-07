Shaheen Bagh & Delhi Riots Are Result Of Poison Between Ideologies: Baba Ramdev

Days after the Delhi violence, Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev has said on Saturday that Shaheen Bagh and Delhi riots are a result of "poison spread between the faiths in name of ideology." He said it is the responsibility of all to dilute this. He said: "I don't think one person is responsible. There are small groups, who are instigating people due to various ideologies. They are everywhere. Only one individual or only one person is not responsible. In name of ideology, in name of faith, everyone is instigating. And the result of it is Shaheen Bagh and Delhi's violence. And we need to dilute this poison."

After meeting the Shaheen Bagh protesters on Tuesday, March 3, Supreme Court-appointed interlocutors Sanjay Hegde and Sadhana Ramachandran issued a formal statement discussing the future course of action. Mentioning that the SC had directed them to resume the dialogue, the interlocutors stated that this was the second phase of interactions.Lauding the peace maintained at the site in the backdrop of the Delhi riots, they urged the protesters to discuss possible solutions among themselves and inform them.

Hegde and Ramachandran stressed that they were not going to impose any decision on them. Instead, they expressed hope that the protesters would embrace positive solutions for the best interest of the country. Moreover, the interlocutors conveyed their willingness to meet once the protesters were ready with a possible resolution of the current situation. Earlier, thy submitted their mediation report in a sealed cover to the SC.

Violence in the national capital

Violence in the national capital that began on February 23, Sunday, has so far claimed 53 lives and has left as many as 190 people injured, as per official figures. The violence took place in northeast Delhi, amid Donald Trump's maiden India visit as US President. The violence reportedly started as two groups clashed over the amended citizenship laws and soon turned into a communal riot.

(image from PTI)

