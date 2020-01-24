Baba Ramdev Slams AMU's Tukde Tukde Threat, Says "few Trying To Defame Muslim Community"

Slamming the "Tukde threat" issued by former Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) student union president, Yoga guru Swami Ramdev on Friday has said that those who wish to destroy the country will be punished as per law. He also said that India has "nationalist Muslims", claiming that few people are trying to defame the entire community.

Baba Ramdev said: "Anyone who says they will destruct the country, I would like to say that law is above all. We have nationalist Muslims in our country. But there are people who are trying to divert nationalist Muslims in our country. This is not an ideology of Muslim community but there are some people who are defaming their community. Muslim community should come out in open and take action against these people who are defaming their community."

SHOCKING: JNU 2016 repeats itself at AMU as 'Tukde Tukde' threat returns; watch

AMU Tukde threat

Issuing a "Tukde threat" on Thursday, former Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) student union president Faizul Hasan said that Indian Muslims can destroy everything if they want and no one will be able to stop them. Addressing an anti-CAA rally at the AMU campus on Thursday evening, Hasan in a shocking remark said that Indian Muslims are quiet due to their patience.

He added that they are silent because their community has fought for the nation. Quoting Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's statement that action will be taken against rioters, he threatened that "they can destroy and vandalise everything if they want to."

Kapil Sibal questions 'Who are real Tukde gang?' after anti-India slogans resurface at AMU

He said: "Yogi Adityanath has given a statement to those who are protesting against NRC and CAA saying that he will bring them down to a level where their seven generations would not be able to create any ruckus. If you want to see patience, you can see that in Indian Muslims. From 1974 to 2020, it is the Muslims who are patiently witnessing everything. We never tried to break India, if we would have then no one would be able to stop us. We are from a community that if we decide to destroy then we won't leave any country... We will end it. But we have fought for the country have sacrificed, now we won't do this."

Are 'Tukde' sloganeers your cousins?: Amit Shah tears into Arvind Kejriwal & Rahul Gandhi