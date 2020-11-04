Babita Phogat Condemns Assault & Arrest Of Arnab Goswami, Slams Maharashtra Government

Indian wrestler Babita Phogat condemned the brazen assault and attack on Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami by the Mumbai Police on Wednesday and said that such actions of Maharashtra government do not fit in a democratic framework.

Amid the witch-hunt on Republic Media Network, over a dozen officers of the Mumbai Police on Wednesday morning reached Editor-In-Chief Arnab Goswami's residence. The Mumbai Police manhandled Arnab Goswami and as many as 10 police personnel entered the residence of Arnab, with the video captured LIVE. They pushed and heckled Arnab demanding he come out.

#IndiaWithArnab | Arnab Goswami physically manhandled by Mumbai Police team inside his residence on #LIVE TV https://t.co/jghcajZuXf pic.twitter.com/foTqOpsOE4 — Republic (@republic) November 4, 2020

READ | IFWJ Condemns Arrest & Assault On Arnab Goswami, Slams State For 'sheer Misuse Of Powers'

Taking to Twitter, Babita Phogat came out in support of Arnab Goswami and slammed the Uddhav Thackeray-led government for using emergency-era tactics to target journalists. Labelling the act of the Mumbai Police as 'deplorable and embarrassing', Babita Phogat highlighted that the state government and the police force were behaving this way since they upset with the network.

अर्णब गोस्वामी को जिस तरह से गिरफ्तार किया गया है लोकतंत्र में इस तरह की हरकतों की कोई जगह नहीं है। उद्धव ठाकरे और कांग्रेस सरकार बौखला गई है। इस तरह के हालात इससे पहले इमरजेंसी में भी बने थे उद्धव ठाकरे उसी राह पर चल रहे हैं। यह बहुत ही शर्मनाक और निंदनीय काम है।#IsupportArnab — Babita Phogat (@BabitaPhogat) November 4, 2020

READ | Arnab Goswami Assaulted, Arrested By Mumbai Police Forcibly; Full 12 Min Sequence Out

‘Arnab Pulled By Belt, Beaten On Spine': Lawyer

Arnab's lawyer said, "Family members were pushed, his house was cordoned off for three hours. He has an abrasion on his left hand, he already had an existing injury in his hand which was tried to tear apart. His arrest was not informed to his wife but his arrest punchnama says she was informed. He was pulled by his belt and was beaten on the back of his spine. He appeals to citizens of India to support him."

Shortly after, the BJP MLA and advocate Rahul Narwekar said from the Alibag police station; 'See this incident with Arnab Goswami is destructive for a democracy. Today media is considered a fourth pillar, but this government has attempted to shake it. They have reopened a case not because it was required but because they wanted vendetta. This is revenge, and this investigation is harmful to democracy."

READ | 'Arnab's Arrest Symbol Of Totalitarian Tendency To Weaken Democracy,' Blasts Rajnath Singh

Arnab arrested

In a shocking attack on the Republic Media Network, Mumbai Police has assaulted and detained editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami and is taking him to the Raigad Police Station in a case that was closed. On Wednesday morning, Mumbai Police reached Editor-In-Chief Arnab Goswami's residence, barged into his room, assaulted him and then arrested him. The Mumbai Police also manhandled Arnab and as many as 8 police vehicles and at least 40-50 Police personnel were in his building premises. Moreover, the Mumbai Police blocked Republic Executive editor Niranjan Narayanswamy and senior associate editor Sanjay Pathak from entering Arnab's residence. When Niranjan stated that it was his right to report, he was thrown out of the building and the Mumbai Police wanted his phone.

READ | Arnab Goswami Arrested LIVE Updates: Amid Nationwide Support Arnab Roars ‘people Will Win’