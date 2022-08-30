Babri Demolition: Supreme Court Quashes All Contempt Proceedings Arising Out Of 1992 Case

After 30 years of Babri Masjid demolition, the Supreme Court on Tuesday closed all the proceedings that rose out of the demolition of the Babri mosque in 1992. The Apex Court quashed all the contempt petitions against the Uttar Pradesh government and other officials for not stopping the demolition as per the status quo order.

The top Court stated that with the passage of time and in view of the 2019 Supreme Court's verdict on Ram Janmbhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case in Ayodhya, the contempt cases cannot proceeded.

The Supreme Court noted that with the passage of time and in view of the 2019 top court's verdict on the Ram Janmbhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case in Ayodhya, the contempt cases don't survive. It is pertinent to mention that on November 9, 2019, the Supreme Court awarded the entire disputed area in Ayodhya to the Hindu parties to build the Ram temple and an alternative land of 5 acres in Ayodhya to the Sunni Central Waqf Board for the construction of a mosque.

#BREAKING | Supreme Court quashes all contempt proceedings arising out of the demolition of the Babri mosque in 1992.



Tune in for updates here - https://t.co/fyBXoa0vac pic.twitter.com/iliRENGBWK — Republic (@republic) August 30, 2022

Notably, the petitioner named Mohammad Aslam Bhure, who had filed the petition in 1991 followed by a contempt petition in 1992, died in 2010. The Apex Court also rejected advocate MM Kashyap's plea for substituting the petitioner with an amicus curiae.

Babri Masjid Demolition case

On December 6, 1992 a rally had been allegedly organised in the disputed Ram Janmabhoomi area where the 16th century Babri Masjid stood - which attracted 1,50,000 kar sevaks. The rally - allegedly organised by the BJP & VHP - turned violent when kar sevaks attacked security personnel and demolished the mosque on December 8, 1992. The demolition caused communal riots which caused the deaths of thousands.

While veteran leader Lal Krishna Advani and 32 people such as BJP leaders like Uma Bharti, Murli Manohar Joshi, Vinay Katiyar, Kalyan Singh, Sakshi Maharaj, etc were accused of criminal conspiracy which was later dropped by a trial court in 2001, the Supreme Court restored them in 2017. They were also alleged to have made assertions "prejudicial to national integration and injuring or defiling a place of worship", indulging in "deliberate and malicious" acts intended to outrage religious feelings, uttering statements leading to public mischief, rioting and unlawful assembly.

On their part, the accused maintained that there is no evidence to prove that they instigated the 'Kar Sevaks' to demolish the mosque. Delivering the 2300-page judgment on September 30, 2020, Special CBI judge Surendra Kumar Yadav ruled that the Babri mosque's demolition was not pre-meditated and that there was no criminal conspiracy.

(Image: PTI)