Babri Masjid Demolition Case: Spl CBI Court To Record Statements Of LK Advani & 9 Others

As the special CBI court is hearing the Babri Masjid demolition case, it has decided to record the statements of former Deputy PM and BJP senior leader Lal Krishna Advani and nine other accused between June 22 and July 2. The statement will be recorded from their residence and the director of the National Informatics Center (NIC) has been directed to make arrangements.

As per the prosecution, the court will record the statement of LK Advani on June 30, Mahant Nritya Gopal Das on June 23, Murli Manohar Joshi on July 1, Kalyan Singh on July 2, R N Srivastava on June 22, Jai Bhagwan Goyal on June 24, Amar Nath Goyal on June 25 and Sudhir Kakkar on June 26, and Acharya Dharmendra Deo on June 29.

What is the Babri Masjid Demolition case?

In May 2017, the special CBI court charged BJP leaders LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi and Union Minister Uma Bharti and others with criminal conspiracy in the Babri Masjid demolition case. The delay in the examination of the eye-witnesses had been due to delay in framing charges against senior BJP leader Kalyan Singh - who enjoyed immunity as the Governor of Rajasthan. Singh had been the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, when a mob demolished the Babri Masjid in Ayodhya on December 6, 1992.

Court battle on demolition case

On April 19, 2017, the Supreme Court had ordered the special judge to conduct a day-to-day trial and conclude it within two years. Calling the demolition of the disputed structure a crime which shook the "secular fabric of the Constitution", the apex court had allowed the CBI plea on restoration of the charge of criminal conspiracy against the VIP accused.

The apex court had termed the Allahabad High Court's February 12, 2001 verdict dropping the charge of conspiracy against Advani and others as "erroneous". On May 8 this year, the top court set a new deadline for the special judge, asking him to deliver the verdict by August 31. Before the 2017 verdict of the apex court, there were two sets of cases relating to the demolition, going on in Lucknow and Raebareli. The first case involving unnamed "karsevaks" proceeded in a Lucknow court while the second set of cases relating to eight VIPs was being heard in a Raebareli court. The cases were then clubbed.

The charges against include - rioting, unlawful assembly, being guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object, promoting enmity between different groups, assertions prejudicial to national-integration, statements conducive to public mischief, apart from criminal conspiracy. The special court has also framed charges against former BJP MP Ram Vilas Vedanti, Mahant Nrityagopal Das, Shiv Sena leader Satish Pradhan, VHP leader Champat Rai, Mahant Dharmdas and B.L. Sharma - charging them with criminal conspiracy and IPC sections for damaging or defiling place of worship, deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings.

1992 Babri Masjid Demolition

On December 6, 1992, a rally had been organised in the disputed Ram Janmabhoomi area where the 16th century Babri Masjid stood - which attracted 1,50,000 karsevaks. The rally - allegedly organised by the BJP & VHP - turned violent when karsevaks attacked security personnel and demolished the mosque. The demolition caused communal riots which caused deaths of thousands.