Babri Masjid Case: Questioning Of Accused Under Sec 313 Of CrPC To Begin From June 4

The questioning of the 32 accused persons in the Babri Masjid demolition case under Section 313 of the CrPC shall commence from June 4, the special CBI court in Lucknow ruled on Thursday. The court has asked all the accused including BJP leaders such as LK Advani, Uma Bharti, Murli Manohar Joshi, Sakshi Maharaj to appear in person on June 4. However, reports indicate that they might be allowed to appear before the court via video conferencing due to health or COVID-19 concerns. Earlier on May 8, the Supreme Court had ordered the Babri Masjid demolition trial to be concluded and judgment pronounced by August 31.

The SC clubs cases

Two cases were filed after the demolition of the Babri Masjid in Ayodhya on December 6, 1992- one pertaining to the conspiracy of the demolition and the other regarding the instigation of the crowd to demolition the structure. While the trial in the two cases started separately in the Lucknow and the Rae Bareli court, the SC on April 19, 2017, directed the clubbing of the cases and set up a special court in Lucknow to conclude the hearing. Moreover, the apex court also restored the charges against 13 accused which were dropped by the High Court earlier. Section 120B of the IPC (criminal conspiracy) was added against the accused facing trial in the Rae Bareli court.

The Ayodhya land dispute case

There was a longstanding legal dispute about the ownership of land in Ayodhya, which is considered as the birthplace of Lord Ram. The Allahabad High Court gave its judgment on this disputed land in 2010, partitioning it among the Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara, and Ram Lalla. Thereafter, 14 appeals were filed in the SC against this judgment of the Allahabad High Court. Finally, the Constitution bench of the SC, comprising of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, Justices SA Bobde, DY Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan, and S Abdul Nazeer pronounced a unanimous verdict on November 9, 2019, awarding the entire disputed area in Ayodhya to the Hindu parties.

But, the verdict did issue a strong condemnation of the demolition of the Babri mosque. The bench directed the Centre to formulate a scheme within three months which will be responsible for building a temple. Additionally, the SC ordered that an alternative land of 5 acres in Ayodhya would be given to the Sunni Central Waqf Board for the construction of a mosque.

