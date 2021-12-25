Baby-trafficking Ring Busted In Delhi, Six Women Held

The Delhi Police has arrested six women members of a gang for allegedly trafficking in infants, officials said on Saturday.

The gang, involved in trafficking of over 50 infants, used to procure them from the parents belonging to poor financial background by offering them money and further sold the babies to childless couples for a hefty amount, police said.

On December 17, police were tipped off that the members of the gang would come near Shamshan Ghat, Gandhi Nagar, around 3.30 pm to sell an infant.

Thereafter, a raid was conducted and three women, having a seven to eight months old boy with them, were apprehended from the spot. Three more members of the gang were arrested the next day and one baby girl was rescued, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Rajesh Deo said.

Those who have been arrested were identified as Priya Jain, Priya, Kajal, Rekha, Shivani and Premvati, the officials said.

During interrogation, the accused revealed that a few of them had come in contact with an IVF centre and started donating their eggs to be used in IVF process. In this process, they came in contact with several couples who had no children of their own and could not even get through the IVF process, police said.

The gang would identify a pregnant woman having a poor financial background and strike a deal with her and her husband. When the child was born, they used to keep it in their custody, police said.

They would simultaneously identify several possible buyers and circulate the child's photograph among all touts through WhatsApp and sell the child to one who agreed to buy, the DCP said.

Kajal and Priyanka are the mastermind of the gang. It is also suspected that their network is spread in other states as well. Priyanka is absconding and efforts are being made to arrest the remaining accused, police added.

