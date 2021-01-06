Badaun Gangrape & Murder: UP ADG (Law And Order) Assures, 'No Culprit Will Be Spared'

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV on Wednesday, UP ADG (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar stressed that no culprit in the Badaun gangrape and murder case will be spared. Condemning the ghastly incident, he mentioned that the SHO had been suspended for showing laxity. Noting that two accused persons have been arrested, Kumar revealed that a bounty of Rs.50,000 has been announced to apprehend the other culprit. Moreover, the ADG Bareilly Zone has been directed to review the on-ground situation and update the headquarters accordingly.

UP ADG (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar remarked, "A very unfortunate incident has taken place in Badaun. At the local level, the SHO has been suspended for showing laxity at the initial stage. Out of the three accused persons, two have been arrested. A bounty of Rs.50,000 has been declared for the arrest of the absconding accused. The ADG Bareilly Zone has been directed to visit the spot and review the situation. He has been asked to update the headquarters on the on-ground situation. We will ensure that no culprit will be spared."

The Badaun gangrape and murder case

In a shocking incident, a 50-year-old woman was gang-raped and murdered by three men including a priest in a temple premises in Uttar Pradesh's Badaun on the night of January 3. As per the police, she lived in the vicinity and was visiting the temple for the last many years. Later in the night, the three accused dropped the victim at her home in a car and told her family that she had fallen in a dry well in the temple premises.

However, she soon succumbed to her injuries and the FIR was registered on Tuesday evening after her post-mortem revealed that she sustained multiple injuries on her private parts. The Station House Officer of the Ughaiti Police Station has been accused of negligence in the case. A case has been registered against the three persons under Sections 376 and 302 of the Indian Penal Code. 4 teams have been constituted to nab the priest who is absconding. Taking cognizance of the matter, National Commission for Women chairperson Rekha Sharma stated that an NCW member will meet the victim's family and take stock of the situation.

Budaun: A 50-year-old Anganwadi worker was allegedly raped and murdered in Ughaiti area of the district.



"Case has been registered against 3 people under Sections 376 (rape)& 302 (murder) of IPC. 4 teams have been formed the nab to the accused," says SSP Sankalp Sharma. (05.01) pic.twitter.com/eesXAU4gmm — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 6, 2021

