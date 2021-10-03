Badminton Coach Held For Molesting 14-year-old Player

A badminton coach in Pune was arrested for allegedly molesting a 14-year-old player at a sports facility, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday when the 36-year-old accused followed the victim into the locker room where she had gone to place the shuttle cock after a game, an official said.

He first struck a conversation, then held her hand and refused to let her go out when she tried to, the Hinjewadi police station official said.

He has been charged under IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act provisions, the official added.

