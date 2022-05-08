Following allegations of BJP leader Tajinder Singh Bagga not being allowed to wear a turban during his arrest on Friday, the National Commission for Minorities (NCM) has sought a report from the Punjab chief secretary within seven days.

In a letter written to Punjab Chief Secretary Anirudh Tiwari, the NCM said it has taken suo moto cognizance of the media reports that Bagga, a Sikh, was allegedly not allowed to wear his turban during his arrest by Punjab police on Friday. Calling it a serious case of violation of religious rights of a Sikh person, the letter further added, "You are, accordingly, requested to submit a factual report on the alleged incident and media report within seven days i.e. latest by 14.5.2022 to the Commission."

Speaking on the same, NCM chairperson Iqbal Singh Lalpura has also confirmed that a notice has been given to the Punjab government. "National Commission for Minorities works for everyone equally. Yesterday, it was brought to our notice by phone calls and media that Bagga was not allowed to wear a turban. We have given notice to the Punjab government seeking a detailed report by May 14. We have also dispatched a hard copy", he said further adding that a decision will be made about future course of action after receiving the reports.

Tajinder Bagga's father takes a jibe at Arvind Kejriwal

Preet Pal Singh Bagga, father of BJP leader Tajinder Bagga spoke exclusively to Republic following NCM's notice and a relief from the second arrest warrant.

"There is a rule of law in India. The second warrant came at 10 PM, however, after Bagga filed the petition we got relaxed. At 12 AM, the court's decision came and he got a two-day relief. The police will not come now until a decision comes from the court", he said.

He also spoke about the report sought by the Minority Commission and said that they issued a notice after viewing the video during the arrest. The BJP leader's father also launched a scathing attack on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal stating that it is a "100% political game" played by Kejriwal. "Kejriwal has a phobia of Tajinder's name. He is scared of Tajinder Bagga and will make every effort against him", he added.

Preet Pal Singh also clarified that his son is not underground or hiding and is in contact with the lawyers.

Image: PTI