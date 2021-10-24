Bahujan Samaj Party's Rape-accused MP Atul Rai Booked Under Gangsters Act In UP's Varanasi

Jailed Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MP Atul Rai along with one of his accomplices was, on Saturday, booked under the Gangsters Act by Varanasi police. After registering a case at the Lanka police station in Varanasi, officials informed about other criminal cases that are registered against Rai. The Ghosi MP is accused of raping a woman in 2019.

Speaking on the same, Varanasi Police Commissioner A Satish Ganesh said that Rai has been accused in many criminal cases and has been now booked under the Gangsters Act. Apart from him, his co-accused Sujit Belwa has been also booked under the same Act and police said that action will be soon taken against the two.

Properties acquired by Rai under criminal activities will be confiscated by the police, CP Ganesh added.

Ghosi MP Atul Rai is currently serving his term at the Naini jail of Prayagraj and has a total of 21 criminal cases against him. He was previously booked under the Gangsters Act twice in 2009 and 2011.

Rape accusation against BSP MP Atul Rai

Earlier in June 2019, BSP MP Atul Rai was sent to jail after being accused of raping a woman. Since then, he has been serving his term at the Naini jail in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj.

The incident had occurred in March 2019 when he allegedly raped a woman at his apartment and recorded a video. Later, a complaint was lodged against him at the Lanka police station in May after which he surrendered in court. During this time, Rai also won the election from the Ghosi Parliamentary seat as a BSP candidate.

Meanwhile, the woman from Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur who lodged the complaint attempted suicide in front of the Supreme Court in August 2021. She was accompanied by another male friend of hers. Later, the woman along with her friend succumbed to injuries.

It should be mentioned that a case under Section 309 (attempt to commit suicide) was filed against the woman and her friend. Earlier, a case of fraud was also lodged against her for presenting a wrong age proof certificate followed by a non-bailable warrant.

(Image: @AtulRai/Facebook)