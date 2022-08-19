Bail Granted To Gangrape Accused In Gujarat Citing His Being On Friendly Terms With Victim

In a fresh development in Gujarat, one of five gangrape accused in a case has been granted bail, with the court citing that he was on 'friendly terms' with the victim.

In its order, a single judge bench of Gujarat High Court comprising Justice Rajendra Sareen observed that "the whole time the victim had enjoyed the hospitality of the (bail) applicant and other accused. Though she intermittently alleges being raped on different dates, she also kept on accepting the hospitality of the accused. This would reflect the frivolous nature of the allegations."

The observations came after the advocates appearing for the rape survivor vehemently opposed the bail plea of the accused, arguing that the allegations were of serious nature; that the accused had issued several threats to the victim; and that it might impede the investigation.

Advocates RJ Goswami and Punita Joshi appearing for the rape survivor said, 'In the FIR, the facts would reveal that the first informant (victim) was threatened and intimidated to settle the matter with the accused. Therefore releasing the applicant on regular bail at this stage would derail the trial, since the applicant would attempt to tamper with the witnesses or try to influence the first informant."

The court also cited a judgment of the apex court of 2012, viz, Sanjay Chandra vs Central Bureau of Investigation. Post these arguments the bail was granted to the accused who is charged with sections 376(D), 120(B), 406, 294(B), 506(2), 328, 362, and 114 of the Indian Penal Code.